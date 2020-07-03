11317 Sanabel Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Exclusive David Weekley gated community near White Rock Lake! Beautiful stone accents and cedar garage doors outside lead into home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Interior is meticulously maintained with beautiful hardwood floors. Large master suite with jacuzzi tub in master bathroom and separate shower. Kitchen is open to living area and has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, gas cooktop, double oven, and built-in microwave. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, and DRYER INCLUDED!!! Outdoor covered patio is great for entertaining or relaxing! Fantastic location with a lovely landscaped park and playground.