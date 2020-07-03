All apartments in Dallas
11317 Sanabel Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:30 PM

11317 Sanabel Drive

11317 Sanabel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11317 Sanabel Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Exclusive David Weekley gated community near White Rock Lake! Beautiful stone accents and cedar garage doors outside lead into home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Interior is meticulously maintained with beautiful hardwood floors. Large master suite with jacuzzi tub in master bathroom and separate shower. Kitchen is open to living area and has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, gas cooktop, double oven, and built-in microwave. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, and DRYER INCLUDED!!! Outdoor covered patio is great for entertaining or relaxing! Fantastic location with a lovely landscaped park and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have any available units?
11317 Sanabel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11317 Sanabel Drive have?
Some of 11317 Sanabel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11317 Sanabel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11317 Sanabel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 Sanabel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11317 Sanabel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11317 Sanabel Drive offers parking.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11317 Sanabel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have a pool?
No, 11317 Sanabel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have accessible units?
No, 11317 Sanabel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11317 Sanabel Drive has units with dishwashers.

