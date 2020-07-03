10829 Lake Gardens Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Dixon Branch
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Huge kitchen & nook! Spacious bedrooms with carpeted floors. Separately fenced backyard. Use of one car space in a 2 car garage with opener. Full size washer and dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have any available units?
10829 LAKE GARDENS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have?
Some of 10829 LAKE GARDENS's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 LAKE GARDENS currently offering any rent specials?
10829 LAKE GARDENS is not currently offering any rent specials.