All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10829 LAKE GARDENS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10829 LAKE GARDENS
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10829 LAKE GARDENS

10829 Lake Gardens Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10829 Lake Gardens Dr, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Huge kitchen & nook! Spacious bedrooms with carpeted floors. Separately fenced backyard. Use of one car space in a 2 car garage with opener. Full size washer and dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have any available units?
10829 LAKE GARDENS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have?
Some of 10829 LAKE GARDENS's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 LAKE GARDENS currently offering any rent specials?
10829 LAKE GARDENS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 LAKE GARDENS pet-friendly?
No, 10829 LAKE GARDENS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10829 LAKE GARDENS offer parking?
Yes, 10829 LAKE GARDENS offers parking.
Does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10829 LAKE GARDENS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have a pool?
No, 10829 LAKE GARDENS does not have a pool.
Does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have accessible units?
No, 10829 LAKE GARDENS does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 LAKE GARDENS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10829 LAKE GARDENS has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University