10625 Boedeker Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE! MOVE IN READY!! Fabulous ONE STORY, updated, 3 bedroom,2.5 bath, half duplex in heart of North Dallas. 2210 sq ft. Master has double bathroom, his and hers walk in closets. Split bedrooms with Jack n Jill bath. Remodeled kitchen, convection oven, granite countertops, large eating area. Spacious family room with fireplace and wet bar. Side yard with easy living artificial turf. Combination living dining room. Two car attached garage. *Lawn care incl. Outstanding neighborhood (no HOA) Down the street from Boedeker Park and just minutes away from Central Expresswy and NorthPark Mall.