Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10625 Boedeker Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

10625 Boedeker Street

10625 Boedeker Street · No Longer Available
Location

10625 Boedeker Street, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE! MOVE IN READY!! Fabulous ONE STORY, updated, 3 bedroom,2.5 bath, half duplex in heart of North Dallas. 2210 sq ft. Master has double bathroom, his and hers walk in closets. Split bedrooms with Jack n Jill bath. Remodeled kitchen, convection oven, granite countertops, large eating area. Spacious family room with fireplace and wet bar. Side yard with easy living artificial turf. Combination living dining room. Two car attached garage. *Lawn care incl. Outstanding neighborhood (no HOA) Down the street from Boedeker Park and just minutes away from Central Expresswy and NorthPark Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10625 Boedeker Street have any available units?
10625 Boedeker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10625 Boedeker Street have?
Some of 10625 Boedeker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10625 Boedeker Street currently offering any rent specials?
10625 Boedeker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10625 Boedeker Street pet-friendly?
No, 10625 Boedeker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10625 Boedeker Street offer parking?
Yes, 10625 Boedeker Street offers parking.
Does 10625 Boedeker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10625 Boedeker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10625 Boedeker Street have a pool?
No, 10625 Boedeker Street does not have a pool.
Does 10625 Boedeker Street have accessible units?
No, 10625 Boedeker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10625 Boedeker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10625 Boedeker Street has units with dishwashers.

