10503 Wood Dale Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Curb appeal, original hardwoods, bonus sunroom and amazing location! What more could you ask? Located less than 3 miles from White Rock Lake Trails and parks you're not going to see this property on market long! Cozy living room greets you at the entry with original hardwoods and new paint. Living room wraps around to quaint kitchen featuring all new, matching appliances. Split bedroom floorplan with two bedrooms and bathroom on one side of home. Bedrooms are nicely sized and offer nice closet space. Bathroom features new ceramic tiled tub surround, single vanity and mirror. Third bedroom is on opposite side of house off of the oversized laundry room. Final bedroom faces front of home and offers decent closet space. Bonus sunroom on back of home offers tremendous options for work/play/craft space and the room has a built in window unit. Backyard is nicely sized, fully fenced. Large storage building offers excellent space for additional storage.



Conveniently located inside 635 near Garland Road and Easton Road.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.