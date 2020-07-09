All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10503 Wood Dale Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10503 Wood Dale Dr.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:12 PM

10503 Wood Dale Dr.

10503 Wood Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10503 Wood Dale Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Curb appeal, original hardwoods, bonus sunroom and amazing location! What more could you ask? Located less than 3 miles from White Rock Lake Trails and parks you're not going to see this property on market long! Cozy living room greets you at the entry with original hardwoods and new paint. Living room wraps around to quaint kitchen featuring all new, matching appliances. Split bedroom floorplan with two bedrooms and bathroom on one side of home. Bedrooms are nicely sized and offer nice closet space. Bathroom features new ceramic tiled tub surround, single vanity and mirror. Third bedroom is on opposite side of house off of the oversized laundry room. Final bedroom faces front of home and offers decent closet space. Bonus sunroom on back of home offers tremendous options for work/play/craft space and the room has a built in window unit. Backyard is nicely sized, fully fenced. Large storage building offers excellent space for additional storage.

Conveniently located inside 635 near Garland Road and Easton Road.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10503 Wood Dale Dr. have any available units?
10503 Wood Dale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10503 Wood Dale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10503 Wood Dale Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10503 Wood Dale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10503 Wood Dale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10503 Wood Dale Dr. offer parking?
No, 10503 Wood Dale Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10503 Wood Dale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10503 Wood Dale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10503 Wood Dale Dr. have a pool?
No, 10503 Wood Dale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10503 Wood Dale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10503 Wood Dale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10503 Wood Dale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10503 Wood Dale Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10503 Wood Dale Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10503 Wood Dale Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln
Dallas, TX 75237
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University