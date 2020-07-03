All apartments in Dallas
Location

10433 Coleridge Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Eastwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Exquisite home in the heart of Eastwood. The open floor plan includes solid hardwoods, designer lighting, large brick fireplace and dry bar with wine refrigerator. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, floating wood shelving, stainless steel GE appliances, including a gas cook-top and double ovens. Living space opens to a beautiful dining area that extends into a well-appointed office with farmhouse doors. Master suite includes a large soaking tub, heavy glass shower adorned with elegant hardware and lighting. Large patio and open yard space make this a great home for outdoor entertainment. Painted exterior, new windows, new front door and premium finishes make this a timeless home built to last a lifetime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10433 Coleridge Street have any available units?
10433 Coleridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10433 Coleridge Street have?
Some of 10433 Coleridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10433 Coleridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
10433 Coleridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10433 Coleridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 10433 Coleridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10433 Coleridge Street offer parking?
No, 10433 Coleridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 10433 Coleridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10433 Coleridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10433 Coleridge Street have a pool?
No, 10433 Coleridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 10433 Coleridge Street have accessible units?
No, 10433 Coleridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10433 Coleridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10433 Coleridge Street has units with dishwashers.

