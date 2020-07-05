10426 Desdemona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY! Tenant will have first right of refusal when home owner decides to sell in 1-2 years! There is not another home in the neighborhood like this one. LED lights, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer included, Walk in Closet, Granite counter tops, kitchen has a gas convection range with large pantry. Large fenced in back yard, security system available, highly energy efficient windows, HVAC and water heater. This will keep those monthly bills low as well. Lots of storage in the home as well as a large eight by eight storage shed in the back. You do not want to miss an opportunity to move into this beautiful home!