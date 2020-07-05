All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

10426 Desdemona Drive

10426 Desdemona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10426 Desdemona Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY! Tenant will have first right of refusal when home owner decides to sell in 1-2 years! There is not another home in the neighborhood like this one. LED lights, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer included, Walk in Closet, Granite counter tops, kitchen has a gas convection range with large pantry. Large fenced in back yard, security system available, highly energy efficient windows, HVAC and water heater. This will keep those monthly bills low as well. Lots of storage in the home as well as a large eight by eight storage shed in the back. You do not want to miss an opportunity to move into this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10426 Desdemona Drive have any available units?
10426 Desdemona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10426 Desdemona Drive have?
Some of 10426 Desdemona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10426 Desdemona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10426 Desdemona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10426 Desdemona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10426 Desdemona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10426 Desdemona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10426 Desdemona Drive offers parking.
Does 10426 Desdemona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10426 Desdemona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10426 Desdemona Drive have a pool?
No, 10426 Desdemona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10426 Desdemona Drive have accessible units?
No, 10426 Desdemona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10426 Desdemona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10426 Desdemona Drive has units with dishwashers.

