All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10319 Newcombe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10319 Newcombe Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:07 AM

10319 Newcombe Drive

10319 Newcombe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10319 Newcombe Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This East Dallas charmer is updated and sits on a tree lined street in East Ridge Park. Open concept with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a 1 car garage. The outdoor deck is ready to entertain with the towering mature trees overhead. The renovated kitchen has gorgeous new white cabinets, subway tiled backsplash, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood flooring and recessed lights.The vintage gray tiled bathroom includes a pedestal sink and new fixtures. New smart HVAC system, and hot water heater. 2 miles to White Rock Lake and the Arboretum. Minutes to Casa Linda Plaza where you will find, Ulta, Torchy's, Starbucks. Other local favorites Good Friends, Here Lounge and the Smokey Rose.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 Newcombe Drive have any available units?
10319 Newcombe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10319 Newcombe Drive have?
Some of 10319 Newcombe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10319 Newcombe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10319 Newcombe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 Newcombe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10319 Newcombe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10319 Newcombe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10319 Newcombe Drive offers parking.
Does 10319 Newcombe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10319 Newcombe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 Newcombe Drive have a pool?
No, 10319 Newcombe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10319 Newcombe Drive have accessible units?
No, 10319 Newcombe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 Newcombe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10319 Newcombe Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University