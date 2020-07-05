10319 Newcombe Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This East Dallas charmer is updated and sits on a tree lined street in East Ridge Park. Open concept with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a 1 car garage. The outdoor deck is ready to entertain with the towering mature trees overhead. The renovated kitchen has gorgeous new white cabinets, subway tiled backsplash, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood flooring and recessed lights.The vintage gray tiled bathroom includes a pedestal sink and new fixtures. New smart HVAC system, and hot water heater. 2 miles to White Rock Lake and the Arboretum. Minutes to Casa Linda Plaza where you will find, Ulta, Torchy's, Starbucks. Other local favorites Good Friends, Here Lounge and the Smokey Rose.