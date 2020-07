Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare and unique rental opportunity in desirable Midway Hills, Three large bedrooms and two and a half resort style bathrooms. Large backyard with beautiful pool. Pool maintenance included. Situated on a huge corner lot, completely remodel and modernized, European influences. Beautiful wood and slate flooring ties it all together. Close to both airports, minutes to downtown Dallas, Tollway. All appliances are included. Ready for immediate move in. Showings will start February 18.