Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10207 Plummer Drive

10207 Plummer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10207 Plummer Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful fully remodeled 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home. Huge lot in a quite neighborhood. Home has 2 master suites including one with outside access. Gorgeous floors with new fixtures, Open Concept Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master ensuite that has Garden Tub with 2 vanities and well designed shower. This Beautiful Home is walking distance to the Dallas Athletic Club and Driving minutes from 635. Schedule your showing appointment at RentersWarehouse.com to see this stunning home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 Plummer Drive have any available units?
10207 Plummer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10207 Plummer Drive have?
Some of 10207 Plummer Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 Plummer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10207 Plummer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 Plummer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10207 Plummer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10207 Plummer Drive offer parking?
No, 10207 Plummer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10207 Plummer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10207 Plummer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 Plummer Drive have a pool?
No, 10207 Plummer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10207 Plummer Drive have accessible units?
No, 10207 Plummer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 Plummer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10207 Plummer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

