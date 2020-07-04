10207 Plummer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful fully remodeled 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home. Huge lot in a quite neighborhood. Home has 2 master suites including one with outside access. Gorgeous floors with new fixtures, Open Concept Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master ensuite that has Garden Tub with 2 vanities and well designed shower. This Beautiful Home is walking distance to the Dallas Athletic Club and Driving minutes from 635. Schedule your showing appointment at RentersWarehouse.com to see this stunning home.