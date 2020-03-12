700 Navarro Dr. - A.

Amenities
Available Mid June, spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, downstairs apartment with backyard access. Features newly refurbished washer, dryer and stove. Large bedrooms and bathroom dual vanities. Rent includes water. Tenant covers all other utilities. Some pets are acceptable with a non-refundable deposit. All applicants required to complete a rental application that includes a credit check and authorize a background check (no violent crimes). Contact PrecisionApartments@gmail.com for any questions.