700 Navarro Dr. - A.
College Station, TX
700 Navarro Dr. - A
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

700 Navarro Dr. - A

700 Navarro Drive · (512) 718-9877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
College Station
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

700 Navarro Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available Mid June, spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, downstairs apartment with backyard access. Features newly refurbished washer, dryer and stove. Large bedrooms and bathroom dual vanities. Rent includes water. Tenant covers all other utilities. Some pets are acceptable with a non-refundable deposit. All applicants required to complete a rental application that includes a credit check and authorize a background check (no violent crimes). Contact PrecisionApartments@gmail.com for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 700 Navarro Dr. - A have any available units?
700 Navarro Dr. - A has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Navarro Dr. - A have?
Some of 700 Navarro Dr. - A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Navarro Dr. - A currently offering any rent specials?
700 Navarro Dr. - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Navarro Dr. - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Navarro Dr. - A is pet friendly.
Does 700 Navarro Dr. - A offer parking?
Yes, 700 Navarro Dr. - A does offer parking.
Does 700 Navarro Dr. - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Navarro Dr. - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Navarro Dr. - A have a pool?
No, 700 Navarro Dr. - A does not have a pool.
Does 700 Navarro Dr. - A have accessible units?
No, 700 Navarro Dr. - A does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Navarro Dr. - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Navarro Dr. - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Navarro Dr. - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Navarro Dr. - A does not have units with air conditioning.

