502 1st Street

Amenities
Completely Remodeled! This beautiful and large one bedroom one bathroom unit features include, beautiful quartz countertops, stylish cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, massive walk-in closet the size of an extra bedroom, wood tile flooring, privacy fenced back yard. Full sized washer and dryer and one parking spot per bedroom included with 3 guest parking spots available. Pet friendly. Located in walking/biking distance to A&M Campus, Northgate and restaurants on University Drive!