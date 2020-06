Amenities

AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. 1209 Milner is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study. Located in wonderful College Hills neighborhood. Biking distance to TAMU and located in College Hills Elementary School district. This home features hardwood floors throughout. Extra large fenced yard. This home is on a corner lot and has nice trees. Washer & dryer included. Lawn service included. Pet friendly.