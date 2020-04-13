Brand new home, never been occupied. Large open plan just down street from pool, clubhouse center being built. Huge game room upstairs. The Landry Plan 2678. Sprinkler front and back with covered back porch. Granite counter tops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3452 Copper Willow have any available units?
3452 Copper Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bulverde, TX.
What amenities does 3452 Copper Willow have?
Some of 3452 Copper Willow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Copper Willow currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Copper Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.