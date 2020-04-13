All apartments in Bulverde
3452 Copper Willow

3452 Copper Willow · No Longer Available
Location

3452 Copper Willow, Bulverde, TX 78163

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new home, never been occupied. Large open plan just down street from pool, clubhouse center being built. Huge game room upstairs. The Landry Plan 2678. Sprinkler front and back with covered back porch. Granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Copper Willow have any available units?
3452 Copper Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bulverde, TX.
What amenities does 3452 Copper Willow have?
Some of 3452 Copper Willow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Copper Willow currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Copper Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Copper Willow pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Copper Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bulverde.
Does 3452 Copper Willow offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Copper Willow offers parking.
Does 3452 Copper Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 Copper Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Copper Willow have a pool?
Yes, 3452 Copper Willow has a pool.
Does 3452 Copper Willow have accessible units?
No, 3452 Copper Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Copper Willow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Copper Willow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3452 Copper Willow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3452 Copper Willow does not have units with air conditioning.
