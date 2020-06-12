/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX
116 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Bulverde
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Summerglen
113 Units Available
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
50 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1227 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
Results within 10 miles of Bulverde
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shady Oaks
16 Units Available
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1241 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
68 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Shady Oaks
11 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$910
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Stone Oak
39 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1059 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
23 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1195 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located on Canyon Springs Golf Club and close to nearby schools, shops and dining. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes with attached garages.
Thousand Oaks
16 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Stone Oak
28 Units Available
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1166 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.
Stone Oak
88 Units Available
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
31 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Stone Oak
19 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
15 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
960 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1144 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Stone Oak
28 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Stone Oak
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
