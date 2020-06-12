/
2 bedroom apartments
54 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX
116 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
50 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1227 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
Summerglen
114 Units Available
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
Stone Oak
29 Units Available
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1166 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.
Stone Oak
27 Units Available
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1241 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Stone Oak
88 Units Available
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
68 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Stone Oak
39 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1059 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
24 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1195 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Thousand Oaks
16 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Stone Oak
250 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1169 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Lorrence Creek
44 Units Available
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Stone Oak
32 Units Available
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Find your new home today at Club at Stone Oak Apartments! Settle into one of our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments and experience resort-style living at a great price.
Shady Oaks
26 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$841
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
58 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1147 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
32 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shady Oaks
16 Units Available
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
