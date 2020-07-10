/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX with washer-dryer
94 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Bulverde
1 Unit Available
28823 GRACIES SKY
28823 Gracies Sky, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
3190 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Bulverde
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.
Results within 10 miles of Bulverde
12 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
41 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
22 Units Available
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$766
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1341 sqft
Located across the street from San Antonio Christian School, near US 281. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with large kitchens, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Small pets are welcome with a fee. Putting green.
255 Units Available
Stone Oak
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
70 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
30 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
45 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1002 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
25 Units Available
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1448 sqft
Apartments in this community feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's a media room, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Community is located near Highway 281, with plenty of shopping and dining options.
11 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
98 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1306 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
25 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
31 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1416 sqft
Apartments in this community feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's a media room, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Community is located near Highway 281, with plenty of shopping and dining options.
24 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
Active adult lifestyle community for residents 55+.
28 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
46 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$725
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
20 Units Available
Stone Oak
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1318 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
60 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Vecina Apartment Villas, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in San Antonio, TX in the Stoneoak neighborhood, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertaining spaces.
54 Units Available
Stone Oak
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1339 sqft
Convenient to Highways 281 and 1604. Apartments feature kitchens with black appliances, bathrooms with granite counters and bedrooms with plush carpets. On-site clubhouse, park, fitness center and infinity pool. Community offers organized social activities.
