Apartment List
/
TX
/
bulverde
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX

Finding an apartment in Bulverde that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
$
117 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Bulverde
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1592 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Summerglen
112 Units Available
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$997
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3856 sqft
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
25351 Longbranch Run
25351 Longbranch Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1808 sqft
Easy to maintain and move in ready!!! 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus game room. All bedrooms upstairs. Outdoor covered patio, Nice yard. No smoking allowed inside the house per owners request. Pets ok. No aggressive breeds allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3747 Crimson Star
3747 Crimson Star, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2557 sqft
*Beautiful 4 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac in Bulverde Village*Formal living & dining, and family room have warm paint colors*Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar*Master bath has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity*Gameroom upstairs*Backyard

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1761 Springwood Dr
1761 Springwood Drive, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1798 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Spring Branch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and barn.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
3242 Bending Creek
3242 Bending Oak, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2152 sqft
SINGLE STORY BEAUTY! This home is immaculate, lots of natural light, high ceilings, open floor plan, brand new carpet and wood plank floors, including master bedroom! Unique porcelain floors in formal dining area. Large living room with fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
3703 Longhorn Creek
3703 Longhorn Creek, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2044 sqft
This home has the greatest lot in the on the street! floors gives it a beautiful look. Wonderful Neighborhood, near Johnson High and other greats schools.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
26130 Dakota Chief
26130 Dakota Chief, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2926 sqft
Live Among the Clouds! This absolutely breathtaking one-story home is on a beautiful greenbelt with a Texas-size patio/deck for outside relaxation, offering stunning panoramic views of the Preserve.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6820 Spring Branch Road Spring Branch TX 78070
6820 Spring Branch Road, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3308 sqft
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY STYLE CUSTOM HOME IN BEAUTIFUL AND DESIRABLE SPRING BRANCH HILL COUNTRY AREA! 3308 SQFT OF OPEN FLOOR PLAN AT ITS BEST, 4BEDROOMS - 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
22203 Escalante Run
22203 Escalante Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1853 sqft
BRAND NEW 3/2 Build Off Of Evans Road! - New Saud/Trees installed, hardware on kitchen cabinets and other upgrades not shown in current pictures. Exclusive new build single story 3/2 located conveniently off Evans Road.
Results within 10 miles of Bulverde
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Stone Oak
87 Units Available
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1306 sqft
Find everything you need for your active lifestyle at The Abbey at Sonterra. Some of our modern one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with downtown San Antonio, Texas, views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
68 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,035
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1376 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1139 sqft
Experience luxury living in a natural setting. Enjoy the charm of the upscale Stone Oak neighborhood in a community designed just for you.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1398 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stone Oak
38 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1318 sqft
Proximity to U.S.-281 Access Road, the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, and Timberwood Park. Indulge in relaxing unit features, such as bathtub and carpeting. Enjoy fitness-focused community amenities, including a basketball court and 24-hr gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bulverde, TX

Finding an apartment in Bulverde that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bulverde 1 BedroomsBulverde 2 BedroomsBulverde 3 BedroomsBulverde Accessible Apartments
Bulverde Apartments with BalconyBulverde Apartments with ParkingBulverde Apartments with Pool
Bulverde Apartments with Washer-DryerBulverde Dog Friendly ApartmentsBulverde Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas