145 Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
$
117 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
1 Unit Available
433 Scenic Lullaby
433 Scenic Lullaby, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2961 sqft
Pristine home located in The Preserve at Singing Hills. Move in ready home that truly has it all including, a study, private dining, media plus a game room & tons of windows that allow the natural light to flow.
$
Summerglen
112 Units Available
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$997
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.

1 Unit Available
25431 Longbranch Run
25431 Longbranch Run, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1625 sqft
Stunning Home With Great Location in San Antonio Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,625 square feet.

1 Unit Available
25351 Longbranch Run
25351 Longbranch Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1808 sqft
Easy to maintain and move in ready!!! 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus game room. All bedrooms upstairs. Outdoor covered patio, Nice yard. No smoking allowed inside the house per owners request. Pets ok. No aggressive breeds allowed.

1 Unit Available
3747 Crimson Star
3747 Crimson Star, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2557 sqft
*Beautiful 4 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac in Bulverde Village*Formal living & dining, and family room have warm paint colors*Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar*Master bath has a separate garden tub & shower, double vanity*Gameroom upstairs*Backyard

1 Unit Available
3738 Fringe Breeze
3738 Fringe Breeze, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath home in sought after NEISD - Johnson HS! Great open floor plan has large living area w/ sizable kitchen, offering ample cabinet/counter space and stainless steal appliances. FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWN.

1 Unit Available
3242 Bending Creek
3242 Bending Oak, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2152 sqft
SINGLE STORY BEAUTY! This home is immaculate, lots of natural light, high ceilings, open floor plan, brand new carpet and wood plank floors, including master bedroom! Unique porcelain floors in formal dining area. Large living room with fireplace.

1 Unit Available
3618 SWEET OLIVE
3618 Sweet Olive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2630 sqft
4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths. Open floor plan. 2 living areas. Stailess steel appliances. Water softener, fridge, washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
26130 Dakota Chief
26130 Dakota Chief, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2926 sqft
Live Among the Clouds! This absolutely breathtaking one-story home is on a beautiful greenbelt with a Texas-size patio/deck for outside relaxation, offering stunning panoramic views of the Preserve.

1 Unit Available
3626 Arrowwood Bend
3626 Arrowwood Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1945 sqft
This tastefully updated home near TPC features all new interior paint, granite countertops in the kitchen, new exterior paint and tile flooring throughout the entire home. There is no carpet to be found.

1 Unit Available
27026 Villa Toscana
27026 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1466 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 Unit Available
25715 WILLARD PATH
25715 Willard Path, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2330 sqft
Stunning one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus study. Kitchen features sile stone counter tops and gas cooking that opens to family room with built in cabinets and electric fireplace. Reverse osmosis filtered drinking water system at the kitchen sink.

1 Unit Available
514 Carriage House
514 Carriage House, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1887 sqft
*HOME IS TO BE BUILT* PLEASE REFER TO ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR EXTERIOR SELECTIONS AND FLOOR PLANS. IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME IN THE SAME SUBDIVISION. COMPLETION EARLY FALL 2020..

1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.

1 Unit Available
25118 Estancia Circle
25118 Estancia Circle, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3243 sqft
This home sits in a quiet community in the Heights of Stone Oak. Guarded entrance at main gate and security gate at the entrance to Estancia. This open floorplan main living is one for any family to enjoy.

1 Unit Available
22203 Escalante Run
22203 Escalante Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1853 sqft
BRAND NEW 3/2 Build Off Of Evans Road! - New Saud/Trees installed, hardware on kitchen cabinets and other upgrades not shown in current pictures. Exclusive new build single story 3/2 located conveniently off Evans Road.

1 Unit Available
26118 LAME BEAVER
26118 Lame Beaver, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2533 sqft
This 4 Bed/ 3.5 bath, 2496 sqft home is nestled in San Antonio's famous hill country. Featuring an oversized wrap around porch, .62 acre lot, spacious, private, open floor plan great for entertaining.
$
57 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1532 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
Stone Oak
28 Units Available
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.
Thousand Oaks
16 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
$
Shady Oaks
25 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$686
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bulverde, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bulverde renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

