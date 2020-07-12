Apartment List
TX
bulverde
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

142 Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bulverde apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28823 GRACIES SKY
28823 Gracies Sky, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
3190 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Bulverde
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
87 Units Available
Summerglen
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$993
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1592 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
24026 BRIARBROOK WAY
24026 Briarbrook Way, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3397 sqft
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath in highly desirable Cibolo Canyon/Ventanas, near TPC golf course & JW Marriott.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
26106 WYNBERRY
26106 Wynberry, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1794 sqft
Absolutely Stunning North Side Home Inside and Out. Located in the Gated Community of Lookout Canyon Creek.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3738 Fringe Breeze
3738 Fringe Breeze, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath home in sought after NEISD - Johnson HS! Great open floor plan has large living area w/ sizable kitchen, offering ample cabinet/counter space and stainless steal appliances. FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWN.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
200 Uecker
200 Uecker Drive, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2189 sqft
This one story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms is on a well and septic, so talk about saving some utility money. It comes with a two car garage, flex room, and it's approximately 2189 sqft. It also has river access that comes with this property.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1339 Pinnacle Falls
1339 Pinnacle Falls, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1955 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home on Cul-de-sac in Gated Community. 9ft Ceilings, Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Large Living Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Walk-in Pantry. Game Room, 3 Bedrooms Up.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
24218 WATERWELL OAKS
24218 Waterwell Oaks, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
2044 sqft
Cozy 2 Story in Highly Desired Bulverde Village! Home Features - An Open Layout * Secondary Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs * Wood Floors Downstairs * LVP Floors at Stairs and all Bedrooms * Crown Molding * Upgraded Plumbing Fixtures * Tray Ceiling

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2518 Silverton Wind
2518 Silverton Wind, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2498 sqft
The house is well maintained and move-in ready! Large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Greenbelt and large trees offers a lot of privacy! Media room/Game room is wired for surround sound.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Arrowwood Bend
3626 Arrowwood Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1945 sqft
This tastefully updated home near TPC features all new interior paint, granite countertops in the kitchen, new exterior paint and tile flooring throughout the entire home. There is no carpet to be found.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
24003 Alpine Ridge
24003 Alpine Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,989
2630 sqft
Beautiful one story corner home very well maintained for rent in the gated community of Mountain Lodge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2734 Trinity Falls
2734 Trinity Falls, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3098 sqft
Not available to show until 19th. Of July David Weekly built home in Trinity Oaks 3098 s.f. per appraisal. Five bedrooms 3 1/2 baths with the master down.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
514 Carriage House
514 Carriage House, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1887 sqft
*HOME IS TO BE BUILT* PLEASE REFER TO ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR EXTERIOR SELECTIONS AND FLOOR PLANS. IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME IN THE SAME SUBDIVISION. COMPLETION EARLY FALL 2020..

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
22203 Escalante Run
22203 Escalante Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1853 sqft
BRAND NEW 3/2 Build Off Of Evans Road! - New Saud/Trees installed, hardware on kitchen cabinets and other upgrades not shown in current pictures. Exclusive new build single story 3/2 located conveniently off Evans Road.

1 of 25

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
26118 LAME BEAVER
26118 Lame Beaver, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2533 sqft
This 4 Bed/ 3.5 bath, 2496 sqft home is nestled in San Antonio's famous hill country. Featuring an oversized wrap around porch, .62 acre lot, spacious, private, open floor plan great for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3815 Mahogany Cove
3815 Mahogany Cove, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2124 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom home has all the living space your family could want, and is Available Now! The floor plan offers a nice front dining room perfect for entertaining and holiday celebrations, plus a relaxing family room that is open to the
Results within 10 miles of Bulverde
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Stone Oak
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1398 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bulverde, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bulverde apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

