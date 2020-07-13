/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bulverde, TX
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
93 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Bulverde
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
32921 Stahl Lane
32921 Stahl Lane, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2158 sqft
Welcome to The Texas Hill Country. Privacy! 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathroom on a 5+ Acre Lot in Bulverde. The entire lot is surrounded by high fence and gated entrance.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28823 GRACIES SKY
28823 Gracies Sky, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
3190 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3830 Lariat Way
3830 Lariat Way, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3649 sqft
**Avoid Scams, We Do NOT use Craigslist!! *Never Wire Money** **Schedule a Showing Here** https://www.t2mre.com/available-for-rent/ For More Details on Application Policy/Procedure: https://t2mre.
Results within 5 miles of Bulverde
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
87 Units Available
Summerglen
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$993
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
42 Units Available
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1592 sqft
Convenient location, close to schools and major highways. Luxurious units include amenities like washer/dryer hookup, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Residents can take advantage of 24-hour gym, BBQ grills, pool and more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25347 Longbranch Run
25347 Longbranch Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1196 sqft
Beautiful 1 Story Home! - Beautiful 1 story home, NO CARPET! House has beautiful tile throughout and 1 bedroom has luxury vinyl plank that looks like wood.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
200 Uecker
200 Uecker Drive, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2189 sqft
This one story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms is on a well and septic, so talk about saving some utility money. It comes with a two car garage, flex room, and it's approximately 2189 sqft. It also has river access that comes with this property.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3711 PINYON PINE
3711 Pinyon Pine, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1978 sqft
TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AREAS, KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, BATHROOMS, AND HALLWAYS. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET. THIS IS A WONDERFUL SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN THAT LOOKS INTO THE LIVING AREA AS WELL AS THE DINING ROOM.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3856 sqft
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
25351 Longbranch Run
25351 Longbranch Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1808 sqft
Easy to maintain and move in ready!!! 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus game room. All bedrooms upstairs. Outdoor covered patio, Nice yard. No smoking allowed inside the house per owners request. Pets ok. No aggressive breeds allowed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.
1 of 45
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
22203 Escalante Run
22203 Escalante Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1853 sqft
BRAND NEW 3/2 Build Off Of Evans Road! - New Saud/Trees installed, hardware on kitchen cabinets and other upgrades not shown in current pictures. Exclusive new build single story 3/2 located conveniently off Evans Road.
Results within 10 miles of Bulverde
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
24 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
We are here to serve you virtually during regular business hours. Please call or email us today to take a personalized virtual tour and learn more about our engaging active adult lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
23 Units Available
Stone Oak
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1404 sqft
Pool, clubhouse and state-of-the-art gym available. Apartments with wood plank flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. In North San Antonio, with easy access to Loop 1604, and near many shopping, dining and nightlife destinations.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
69 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Stone Oak
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1398 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
Similar Pages
Bulverde 1 BedroomsBulverde 2 BedroomsBulverde 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBulverde 3 BedroomsBulverde Accessible Apartments
Bulverde Apartments with BalconyBulverde Apartments with ParkingBulverde Apartments with PoolBulverde Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX