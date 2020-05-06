All apartments in Bryan
Last updated June 19 2020

1004 Rice Drive

1004 Rice Dr · (888) 376-0237
Location

1004 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX 77803
Carver-Kemp

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Rice Drive have any available units?
1004 Rice Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
Is 1004 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Rice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Rice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 1004 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Rice Drive offers parking.
Does 1004 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Rice Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 Rice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Rice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Rice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Rice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
