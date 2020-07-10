Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:32 PM

131 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
56 Units Available
Traditions Golf Club Community
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
24 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
24 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
11 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$932
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2003 Monito Way C
2003 Monito Way, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
917 sqft
2003 Monito Way Unit C - Property Id: 120757 Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
203 Dunn St
203 Dunn Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
203 Dunn St. Available 07/15/20 House has ceramic tile, hardwood floor and linoleum. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790280)

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
420 Montauk Ct
420 Montauk Court, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
420 Montauk Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath house located near Wellborn and Villa Maria on TAMU bus route. Huge corner lot with privacy fenced backyard and 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
2901 River Oaks
2901 River Oaks Circle, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1455 sqft
MOVE-IN READY NOW!!! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath property situated on a half-acre lot! The property is meticulously maintained with updated flooring and newer paint; includes a fridge, washer, and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3695 Holick Lane
3695 Holick Lane, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in a great location? Come see this fantastic 4 bed 2 bath two story home with a large covered front porch! Features include stained concrete floors, granite countertops, open floor plan, great natural light throughout,

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
703 Gaytha
703 Gaytha Circle, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
750 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit that includes a washer & dryer. Located in the convenient Northgate area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Oaklawn Street
4203 Oaklawn Street, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2014 sqft
Very large house close to Texas A&M with over 2000 square feet! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an additional room that could be used as a study or 5th bedroom. Amenities include updated kitchen and baths, fenced yard, and washer/dryer included!

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ehlinger Place
113 Ehlinger Drive
113 Ehlinger Drive, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2106 sqft
Location Location Location! Bike to campus from this 5 bed 4 bath home located just south of the intersection of South College and Villa Maria.

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1502 Maglothin Court
1502 Maglothin Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1434 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN! Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2-story duplex available in Bryan. Spacious living area, plenty of parking, washer / dryer included! Conveniently located just off of Highway 6, close to Boonville Rd and Austin's Colony.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bryan
211 N Main Street
211 North Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
Gorgeous, unique 1400 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bath loft located in historical downtown Bryan. This loft features a LARGE BALCONY facing Main St. in historical downtown Bryan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
502 Helena Street
502 Helena Street, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2528 sqft
Excellent 5 bedroom/3 bath home in Bryan with great improvements near Babe's Doughnuts! Improvements include water heater, 16 SEER HVAC unit, Weathermatic controller for full yard sprinkler system, updated bathroom vanities, recent flooring and

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Labrisa Dr
2002 Labrisa Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
687 sqft
Four-plex.Washer/Dryer. Water and sewer paid. (RLNE4455250)

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
309 Mobile Ave Apt 7
309 Mobile Avenue, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
550 sqft
Loft style unit in Bryan, close to Texas A&M. Bedroom overlooks living area. (RLNE4099791)

1 of 46

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Allen Forest
1107 Braeswood Dr
1107 Braeswood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1347 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN! Charming house in a Bryan neighborhood that is just 3 minutes to Blinn campus. Updated fixtures throughout with tile floors in Living/Dining/Bath and Carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Burton Creek
2612 Todd St
2612 Todd Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful wood floors in the living room. Split floorplan. Comes with washer and dryer. Large privacy fenced backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790293)

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
604 Clay Street
604 Clay St, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
604 Clay Street Available 08/12/20 Walking Distance A&M- New Construction - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 FOR MOVE IN! If you are looking for an UPSCALE PLACE TO CALL HOME or a GAME DAY TOWNHOME then Clay Street Townhomes is the place for you! You must see

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Burton Creek
2610 Todd St
2610 Todd Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
Charming home with hardwood floors throughout. No pets, please. Call for a tour today. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4073694)

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
203 Brookside Dr W
203 West Brookside Drive, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1878 sqft
Beautiful home,in popular North Oakwood. This home is biking distance to Texas A & M north side of campus. Hard wood floors throughout the home. Bedrooms are extra large.

July 2020 Bryan Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bryan, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bryan has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bryan remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

