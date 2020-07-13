139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
57 Units Available
Traditions Golf Club Community
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
4 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$932
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
24 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
20 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
$
9 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1005 Rice Drive
1005 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Oakwood
304 Crescent Dr
304 Crescent Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
One of a Kind 2/1 House in Bryan - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will not leave you disappointed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Inwood Dr.
703 Inwood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1836 sqft
703 Inwood Dr.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Fairway
308 Fairway Drive, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
308 Fairway Available 08/07/20 308 Fairway - Great remodeled home just one mile from Texas A&M and located on the bus route. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1803 Trent
1803 Trent Circle, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
1803 Trent Available 08/14/20 1803 Trent - FALL PRELEASE!!! Come home to this traditional style 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home featuring, a brick gas start fireplace in the large living room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in desk with shelves.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 C Foch
406 Foch St, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 condo in Northgate area - SUBLEASE NO DEPOSIT DOWN - 1 bed, 1 bath Condo unit for Lease in College Station, Northgate area, Walking Distance to Campus. Unit features solid surface countertops, open shared privacy fenced area that's shaded.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
1107 E 27th St
1107 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Showings to be scheduled after 3/9/20 This huge 3/2 house sets on a shady lot, in a quiet street and is ready to welcome its next residents. Stained concrete floor in living area and kitchen, wood floor in hallway and bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
3109 Green Street
3109 Green St, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Come Home to Villa Green Townhomes! - (RLNE5855003)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1002 Verde Dr
1002 Verde Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 1002 Verde is a townhome style 4-plex located in Bryan just off of 2818. Close to the new Wal-Mart shopping center and the TAMU RELLIS Campus.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
500 Foch Street - 15
500 Foch Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Come home to your newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment. Unit has been completely renovated with update vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. New sinks and faucets, New lighting fixtures/ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1012 Marquis Drive
1012 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1005 Marquis Drive
1005 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2815 Cypress Bend Circle
2815 Cypress Bend Circle, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$500
790 sqft
Upstairs two bedroom one bathroom apartment available NOW!!! Owner pays water, trash, and lawncare. Accepts HUD. Pets allowed with some restrictions. Come check it out before it is gone.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Burton Creek
609 Avondale
609 Avondale Avenue, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1631 sqft
609 Avondale Available 07/25/20 3-Bed House w/ Garage & Spacious Yard - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a study, over 1600 sqft, beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living and hall, carpet in bedrooms, black kitchen appliances, gas and electric

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
2700 Evergreen
2700 Evergreen Circle, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
1973 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Vinyl wood plank flooring through out. Allows animals and HUD. Available Now!! (RLNE5403099)

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Forest
1107 Braeswood Dr
1107 Braeswood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1347 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN! Charming house in a Bryan neighborhood that is just 3 minutes to Blinn campus. Updated fixtures throughout with tile floors in Living/Dining/Bath and Carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2016 Sorrento Ct
2016 Sorrento Court, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1363 sqft
You will love this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Located in the desirable Siena subdivision of Bryan TX! Available for lease September 2020! This subdivision features a swimming pool, shaded pavilion, walking/biking trails, and a peninsula

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bryan, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bryan has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bryan remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

