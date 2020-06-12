Apartment List
/
TX
/
bryan
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

48 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
76 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1130 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
26 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
46 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
16 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
999 W. Villa Maria
999 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
West University Gardens is a small, quiet, personable community, extremely pet friendly, beautifully landscaped, with ample amount of visitor and resident parking. We pay for trash collection, pest control, high speed internet, and cable.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3109 Green Street
3109 Green St, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
New luxury living townhouse available for move in 8/1/2020! Unit features 2bed/2bath, wonderful open floor plan with chef size kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops, large island with ample room for seating plus additional dining space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Woodville Acres
1 Unit Available
3623 Elaine Drive
3623 Elaine Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath located 5 exits away from University Drive. Brand new updates including vinyl flooring, appliance updates and new ceiling fans!! This home offers an open concept living/dining area and kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2601 Priscilla Court
2601 Priscilla Court, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1633 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful custom home in Briar Meadows! Numerous custom features including granite counters, crown molding, & raised ceilings. Large walk in tile shower in master bath with seat. Spacious master suite.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Oakwood
1 Unit Available
4108 South Texas
4108 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1581 sqft
NEW, NEW, NEW! Where else can you find new construction in a gated community so close to Texas A&M?! The patio homes in North Oakwood!! This French-inspired home in the heart of Bryan-College Station will not leave you wanting.

1 of 5

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
509 E. 31st Street
509 East 31st Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Walking Distance to Downtown Bryan! - This adorable 2x2 is super cozy & convenient! Walking distance from Downtown Bryan, this home also includes a fresh paint & gas appliance.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Verde Drive #94
1107 Verde Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
929 sqft
2/2 CONDO - Carpeted & laminate-plank floored 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Apartment. Within biking and driving distance to TAMU and Blinn campuses. Located near the College Station/Bryan boundary. Covered patio with privacy fence. (RLNE5506615)

1 of 30

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1007 E 29th St.
1007 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1422 sqft
1007 E 29th St. Available 07/28/20 Remodeled 2/2 Charmer on 29th - No need to compromise for this one! Great location offers easy access to the best of Bryan and College Station.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
304 North Parker Avenue - 300
304 North Parker Avenue, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
A grouping of 12 townhomes located right in Downtown Bryan. Built to serve the "adults" of Bryan-College Station. We do not lease to undergraduate students that cannot meet the income requirements.
Results within 1 mile of Bryan

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1443 Buena Vista
1443 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1328 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1439 Buena Vista
1439 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1283 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2805 Oakside Drive
2805 Oakside Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1221 sqft
Great 2 bedroom bathroom 2.5 bathroom town home located in quiet Oakhaven neighborhood. Centrally located, this home provides convenient access to shopping, medical facilities and more. Lawn care included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1000 Autumn Circle
1000 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Check out this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse on TAMU shuttle. New carpet. Washer and Dryer included. Downstairs has living room, large kitchen with pantry, laundry and half bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
3800 Silverthorne Lane
3800 Silver Thorne Lane, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Available for Summer / Fall 2020! Gorgeous 2/2.5 townhouse in Summit Crossing, that has been well maintained. Complete with washer, dryer, and stainless appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
3827 Silverthorne Lane
3827 Silver Thorne Lane, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1285 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in the much desired Summit Crossing neighborhood. This beautiful townhome features two bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and a dog run with a sprinkler system.

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
1100 Autumn Cir Apt C
1100 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
2/2 fourplex on shuttle bus route. Convenient location near University Drive, shopping, and restaurants. Washer/dryer and lawn care included.No pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
University Park
4 Units Available
1010 Autumn Cir
1010 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 Autumn Cir in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
1014 Autumn
1014 Autumn Cir, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
3768 sqft
Adorable 2 bed, 2 bath just minutes from Texas A&M University. Great location with the possibility of being your next home. Its grey color scheme is desired by many.

June 2020 Bryan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bryan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bryan, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Bryan, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Bryan.
    • While Bryan's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBryan 3 BedroomsBryan Apartments with Balcony
    Bryan Apartments with GarageBryan Apartments with GymBryan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Apartments with Pool
    Bryan Apartments with Washer-DryerBryan Dog Friendly ApartmentsBryan Furnished ApartmentsBryan Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXConroe, TX
    College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
    Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
    Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
    University of Houston-Downtown