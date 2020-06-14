31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
821 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
8 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
74 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
45 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 Mobile Ave Apt 3
309 Mobile Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
492 sqft
Adorable efficiency unit close to Texas A&M. Solid surface flooring, all appliances included: stackable washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher. Downstairs unit, pets OK! (RLNE4099652)

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3709 S College Ave
3709 South College Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 08/01/20 Great location! Five minutes from campus in an established neighborhood. Huge fenced in yard. (RLNE2415990)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
406 C Foch
406 Foch St, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
432 sqft
1/1 condo in Northgate area - SUBLEASE NO DEPOSIT DOWN - 1 bed, 1 bath Condo unit for Lease in College Station, Northgate area, Walking Distance to Campus. Unit features solid surface countertops, open shared privacy fenced area that's shaded.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4407 College Main Street
4407 College Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! The Main @ College Main is an urban contemporary boutique development of eight units in two historic residences! Positioned four blocks from Texas A&M and the Northgate district.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4409 College Main Street
4409 College Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! The Main @ College Main is an urban contemporary boutique development of eight units in two historic residences! Positioned four blocks from Texas A&M and the Northgate district.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Bryan
1 Unit Available
305 West 27th Street
305 West 27th Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
The Dechiro has 20 residential lofts on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Bryan
1 Unit Available
211 N Main Street
211 North Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Gorgeous, unique 850 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bath loft located in historical downtown Bryan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Century Center Condos
1 Unit Available
4405 Carter Creek #5
4405 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
740 sqft
AVAILABLE July 6th, 2020! Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
702 Edgemore Drive
702 Edgemore Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
701 sqft
Sunny 128 unit multi-family home. All Pets Welcome, No Breed Or Weight Restrictions! Welcome To Super Quiet Living! Washer/Dryer in Each Unit. Cable/Internet included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
500 Foch Street - 13
500 Foch Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
PRE-LEASE NOW. WATER & GAS INCLUDED. Come home to your newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment. Unit has been completely renovated with update vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
500 Foch Street - 6
500 Foch St, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Come home to your newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment. Unit has been completely renovated with update vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. New sinks and faucets, New lighting fixtures/ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
3021 North Texas
3021 North Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
416 sqft
The apartment will include the yard in the back and the covered car parking in front of it. The owner will take care of mowing.

1 of 10

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
817 Yegua St
817 Yegua Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LIVE ALONE! SPACIOUS 1 BED PROPERTIES WITH BACKYARD Location: 3 minutes to campus!! Close to TAMU and Vet school; off Agronomy road down the street from TAMU general admissions building.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harvey Hillsides
1 Unit Available
4000 Harvey Rd
4000 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
3920 Available 07/10/20 A must see! Amenities include: luxury plank flooring throughout unit (even in the bedrooms!), all kitchen appliances including built-in microwave, door hardware featuring oil-rubbed bronze look, granite countertop and tile

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Northgate
1 Unit Available
600 Boyett Street
600 Boyett Street, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2003 sqft
This is a triplex: ONE unit # 602 (Middle unit) is the one available for 2020 Fall Pre-lease. The apartment has its own kitchen and bathroom hardwood floors and washer and dryer connections Very spacious, well-lit rooms, lots of pf storage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
Rise at Northgate
717 University Drive, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,495
561 sqft
The Rise at Northgate Sublease! Sublease available 8/8/2020 - 7/24/2021 for $1495/month. Only a 5 min walk to Zachry and very close to Northgate! A1 floorplan, Aerial Standard Bedroom on the 14th floor, no balcony.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
$
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand 1501 in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wolf Pen Creek District
16 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bryan, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Bryan, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Bryan.
    • While Bryan's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

