Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

174 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

Finding an apartment in Bryan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
75 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
26 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$855
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,007
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
45 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
810 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
$611
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3210 Deer Trail
3210 Deer Trail, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1629 sqft
3210 Deer Trail Available 08/07/20 Perfect 4 Bed/2 Bath in Westwood Estates! Available August 2020! - Located between Traditions Club and Texas A&M University in Westwood Estates, this 4 bed 2 bath presents quiet living while being close to town.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2215 Young Unit B
2215 Young Pl, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1608 sqft
2215 Young Unit B Available 08/14/20 2215 Young Place Unit #B - Available for Fall 2020 PRELEASE!! Great 2 Bedroom/1 Bath with brand new carpet in each bedroom. Located near New Walmart Shopping complex, Aerofit, and local restaurants.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1007 E 29th St.
1007 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1422 sqft
1007 E 29th St. Available 07/28/20 Remodeled 2/2 Charmer on 29th - No need to compromise for this one! Great location offers easy access to the best of Bryan and College Station.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Tee
215 Tee Drive, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1964 sqft
215 Tee Available 07/27/20 215 Tee - Brand New! Large open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Large backyard. Minutes to Texas A&M University. (RLNE5459234)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1803 Trent
1803 Trent Circle, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
1803 Trent Available 08/14/20 1803 Trent - FALL PRELEASE!!! Come home to this traditional style 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home featuring, a brick gas start fireplace in the large living room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in desk with shelves.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Mobile Ave Apt 3
309 Mobile Avenue, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
492 sqft
Adorable efficiency unit close to Texas A&M. Solid surface flooring, all appliances included: stackable washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher. Downstairs unit, pets OK! (RLNE4099652)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 Verde Drive #94
1107 Verde Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
835 sqft
2/2 CONDO - Carpeted & laminate-plank floored 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Apartment. Within biking and driving distance to TAMU and Blinn campuses. Located near the College Station/Bryan boundary. Covered patio with privacy fence. (RLNE5506615)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
609 Avondale
609 Avondale Avenue, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1631 sqft
609 Avondale Available 07/25/20 3-Bed House w/ Garage & Spacious Yard - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a study, over 1600 sqft, beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living and hall, carpet in bedrooms, black kitchen appliances, gas and electric

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 Clay Street
604 Clay St, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1758 sqft
604 Clay Street Available 08/12/20 Walking Distance A&M- New Construction - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 FOR MOVE IN! If you are looking for an UPSCALE PLACE TO CALL HOME or a GAME DAY TOWNHOME then Clay Street Townhomes is the place for you! You must see

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3709 S College Ave
3709 South College Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 08/01/20 Great location! Five minutes from campus in an established neighborhood. Huge fenced in yard. (RLNE2415990)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3812 Old College Road
3812 Old College Rd, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1052 sqft
3812 Old College Available 07/29/20 Adorable 2 bedroom cottage on the A&M bus route. Refinished wood floors throughout. Freshly painted, new windows, siding repairs in process! (RLNE164913)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
406 C Foch
406 Foch St, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 condo in Northgate area - SUBLEASE NO DEPOSIT DOWN - 1 bed, 1 bath Condo unit for Lease in College Station, Northgate area, Walking Distance to Campus. Unit features solid surface countertops, open shared privacy fenced area that's shaded.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1107 E 27th St
1107 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
1107 E 27th St Available 07/06/20 Showings to be scheduled after 3/9/20 This huge 3/2 house sets on a shady lot, in a quiet street and is ready to welcome its next residents.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3313 Big Bend Dr
3313 Big Bend Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
Available 07/21/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located off of Old Hearne Road in Bryan, near Bonham Park. (RLNE5857904)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Margaret Wallace
1 Unit Available
4105 Milton
4105 Milton Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1440 sqft
Nice House with large private yard - Property Id: 298517 Large Open Kitchen with view to large Living Room. Nice spacious laundry room off of Kitchen. Covered Double Car port and Covered front porch. New tile flooring in most rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Terrace
1 Unit Available
4320 Culpepper
4320 Culpepper Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1130 sqft
Nice Area, Beautiful Tree, Close to TAMU and all the North Campus life - Huge fenced yard Adjacent to TAMU and close to everything else. Central Heat and air. Storage area. Ready for move in. (RLNE5845477)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
999 W. Villa Maria
999 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
West University Gardens is a small, quiet, personable community, extremely pet friendly, beautifully landscaped, with ample amount of visitor and resident parking. We pay for trash collection, pest control, high speed internet, and cable.
City Guide for Bryan, TX

Enjoy bluebonnets and longhorns in this notable Texas town. Founded nearly 140 years ago, the original Bryan, Texas served as a railroad stop and distribution center during the Civil War.

Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bryan, TX

Finding an apartment in Bryan that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

