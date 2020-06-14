Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bryan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you...
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$855
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
$611
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
74 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
45 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
810 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Bryan
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand 1501 in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wolf Pen Creek District
16 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Southside
1 Unit Available
503 George Bush Dr W
503 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
467 sqft
Looking to sublease my 1B/1B Towers Apartment at Park West in College Station! Lease Term: May 20 - August 20 (OR END OF JULY) - Walking distance to campus - 5 Bus stops on complex site - 50,000 ft^3 rooftop lounge and deck with private cabanas

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3350 General Parkway
3350 General Pkwy, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1255 sqft
VERY clean 3 bed / 3 bath with spacious floor plan. Each room features a nice size closet and a connecting ensuite. Being a resident in this home, gives you access to The Barracks amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3203 Sergeant Drive
3203 Sergeant Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome is in The Barracks, a popular community just minutes from Texas A&M University. The kitchen features granite countertops and a large eating bar top. Each bedroom is spacious and have their own bathroom ensuite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2902 Old Ironsides Drive
2902 Old Ironsides Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms are for lease in this beautifully updated 4 bedroom 4 bathroom Barracks Townhome. In this unit you will find new paint, appliances and a large back patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
415 Momma Bear Drive
415 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1748 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in the popular Barracks community, just minutes from TAMU. Each bedroom has it's own full bathroom. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops and in the kitchen is a large high top eating bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
118 Tang Cake Drive
118 Tang Cake, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1853 sqft
Gorgeous, Like New Barracks Townhome, Ready for Move In! Two story, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, well appointed with concrete floors in living and kitchen area, granite countertops throughout, tons of storage, and carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
Woodlands of College Station
1725 South Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1294 sqft
Renting by the room and prefer Male roommates in this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Woodlands of College Station Condo! 2 Rooms are still available! Located on the Texas A&M bus stop and in a desirable part of town.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3337 Lieutenant
3337 Lieutenant Avenue, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$437
1618 sqft
Short Term Lease. Need to move right away and want to live in one of College Station's master planned development with The Cove BearX with swim up bar and surf machine, Wakeboard park, dog parks and workout park.
Results within 10 miles of Bryan
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Southern Plantation
30 Units Available
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1403 sqft
Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
124 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1756 Heath Drive
1756 Heath Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1760 sqft
Available August 1, 2020: GORGEOUS 4 bed 4 bath townhome with a 2car garage located in the Spring Creek neighborhood.
City Guide for Bryan, TX

Enjoy bluebonnets and longhorns in this notable Texas town. Founded nearly 140 years ago, the original Bryan, Texas served as a railroad stop and distribution center during the Civil War.

Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bryan, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bryan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

