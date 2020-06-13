Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
$
26 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
46 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
810 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
12 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
76 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$855
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4202 Boyett Street
4202 Boyett Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1497 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome to elevated living! This newly renovated ground floor apartment is the perfect place to form and foster lifelong relationships, enjoy some of the best years of your life and to make your mark during your university years.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Woodville Acres
1 Unit Available
3623 Elaine Drive
3623 Elaine Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath located 5 exits away from University Drive. Brand new updates including vinyl flooring, appliance updates and new ceiling fans!! This home offers an open concept living/dining area and kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3109 Green Street
3109 Green St, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
New luxury living townhouse available for move in 8/1/2020! Unit features 2bed/2bath, wonderful open floor plan with chef size kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops, large island with ample room for seating plus additional dining space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2215 Young Place
2215 Young Place, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
804 sqft
Available for Fall 2020 PRELEASE!! Great 2 Bedroom/1 Bath with brand new carpet in each bedroom. Located near New Walmart Shopping complex, Aerofit, and local restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Briarcrest Ridge
1 Unit Available
2905 Prairie Flower Circle
2905 Prairie Flower Circle, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
775 sqft
Pre-lease for July 2020!!! Upstairs two bedroom one bathroom apartment with balcony. Pets allowed. Accepts HUD. Come check it out before it is gone.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2302 Lorita
2302 Lorita Circle, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2011 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW ONLY!!! 5 bed 4 bath home with BONUS room that could be a 5th bedroom or an office.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
305 North Parker Avenue
305 North Parker Avenue, Bryan, TX
Studio
$1,200
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live and/or work at The Kasparov in Downtown Bryan. The first floor units provide the same 12' ceilings, exposed structure and industrial contemporary style as the loft units but with the option of using the space for living, working or both.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
807 Vine Street
807 Vine Street, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1856 sqft
FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! 5 bedroom home located on approximately half an acre with easy access to dining, shopping, medical facilities and exact one mile to Texas A&M. Spacious rooms with wood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2601 Priscilla Court
2601 Priscilla Court, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1633 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful custom home in Briar Meadows! Numerous custom features including granite counters, crown molding, & raised ceilings. Large walk in tile shower in master bath with seat. Spacious master suite.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3808 Plainsman
3808 Plainsman Ln, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1616 sqft
Impressive condo with an enclosed private area both in front and in back. Has a 2-car detached carport just outside the back patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Creekwood Estates
1 Unit Available
2503 Hardwood Drive
2503 Hardwood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
Cute as a button and priced to lease quickly! Private yard with deck, covered parking, and beautiful trees in the front and back yard - this is a house that is easy to make home! Floors were recently re-done, fridge and stove are only 3 years old!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
818 Rio Grande Lane
818 Rio Grande Lane, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1352 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath house in great location! This recently updated, well-maintained, well-loved home features a huge yard with new privacy fence, mature trees, and patio. Vinyl and tile flooring recently updated throughout the house. New ceiling fans.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Briarcrest
1 Unit Available
2427 East Briargate Drive
2427 Briargate Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3420 sqft
This beautiful, stately 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home is located on East Briargate in Bryan TX. With a large living area with open bay windows overlooking out to the golf course.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3695 Holick Lane
3695 Holick Lane, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1652 sqft
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in a great location? Come see this fantastic 4 bed 2 bath two story home with a large covered front porch! Features include stained concrete floors, granite countertops, open floor plan, great natural light throughout,

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wonderland
1 Unit Available
807 East 24th Street
807 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Oakwood
1 Unit Available
4108 South Texas
4108 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1581 sqft
NEW, NEW, NEW! Where else can you find new construction in a gated community so close to Texas A&M?! The patio homes in North Oakwood!! This French-inspired home in the heart of Bryan-College Station will not leave you wanting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1706 Summerwood Loop
1706 Summerwood Loop, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1669 sqft
Energy-efficient one-story home located on the west side of town in a quiet neighborhood near Rellis and Texas A&M Health Science Campus.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
5141 Lost Oak Drive
5141 Lost Oak Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1973 sqft
The Reynolds floorplan is a wonderful two story home, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept with views of your living area, dining area, and kitchen, conveniently with a half bath nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bryan, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bryan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

