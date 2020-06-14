Apartment List
/
TX
/
bryan
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with garage

Bryan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$855
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
74 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
45 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
810 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Allen Forest
1 Unit Available
1107 Braeswood Dr
1107 Braeswood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1347 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN! Charming house in a Bryan neighborhood that is just 3 minutes to Blinn campus. Updated fixtures throughout with tile floors in Living/Dining/Bath and Carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
1013 Marquis Drive
1013 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
1020 Marquis Drive
1020 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1006 Harper Lane
1006 Harper Ln, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
5121 Lost Oak Drive
5121 Lost Oak Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1973 sqft
The Reynolds floorplan is a wonderful two story home, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept with views of your living area, dining area, and kitchen, conveniently with a half bath nearby.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
1133 Marquis Drive
1133 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
1139 Crossing Drive
1139 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
1145 Crossing Drive
1145 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from the kitchen. All bedrooms up.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
1021 Marquis Drive
1021 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from the kitchen. All bedrooms up.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
1116 Marquis Drive
1116 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
608 Clay Street
608 Clay St, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1758 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable newly constructed 3 bed / 3 bath townhome with a downstairs study! Granite countertops throughout, spacious rooms, and lots of natural light, this property is just what you have been looking for! Close proximity to Texas A&M, Northgate

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2110 Amberglow Place
2110 Amberglow Place, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
Available for August move-in! Located just minutes from downtown Bryan, as well as Texas A&M and Blinn College. This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all appliances, has a privacy fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. Schedule your showing today!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
305 North Parker Avenue
305 North Parker Avenue, Bryan, TX
Studio
$1,200
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live and/or work at The Kasparov in Downtown Bryan. The first floor units provide the same 12' ceilings, exposed structure and industrial contemporary style as the loft units but with the option of using the space for living, working or both.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East Side
1 Unit Available
510 South Coulter Drive
510 South Coulter Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2033 sqft
Well maintained property located near Bryan's Eastside Historical District and the bustling Downtown Bryan corridor. Residence is comprised of two bedrooms and two baths in the main house.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4021 Kenwood Drive
4021 Kenwood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1305 sqft
Well maintained home with a side yard that is ideal for having outdoor cookouts or coffee in the mornings.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1414 Western Oaks Court
1414 Western Oaks Ct, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
Wonderful 4bed/2.5bath duplex for rent only minutes from Texas A&M University, Blinn College, the city of College Station and the City of Bryan. Walk through the front door to the main living area, kitchen and dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Milam-Jones
1 Unit Available
1448 Beck Street
1448 Beck Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1561 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! Family home near downtown Bryan. Features large back yard, 2 car garage, plenty of parking and good sized bedrooms. This home has a true master bed/bath with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and spacious kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
818 Rio Grande Lane
818 Rio Grande Lane, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1352 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath house in great location! This recently updated, well-maintained, well-loved home features a huge yard with new privacy fence, mature trees, and patio. Vinyl and tile flooring recently updated throughout the house. New ceiling fans.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1706 Summerwood Loop
1706 Summerwood Loop, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1669 sqft
Energy-efficient one-story home located on the west side of town in a quiet neighborhood near Rellis and Texas A&M Health Science Campus.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wonderland
1 Unit Available
807 East 24th Street
807 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well.
City Guide for Bryan, TX

Enjoy bluebonnets and longhorns in this notable Texas town. Founded nearly 140 years ago, the original Bryan, Texas served as a railroad stop and distribution center during the Civil War.

Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bryan, TX

Bryan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBryan 3 BedroomsBryan Apartments with Balcony
Bryan Apartments with GarageBryan Apartments with GymBryan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Apartments with Pool
Bryan Apartments with Washer-DryerBryan Dog Friendly ApartmentsBryan Furnished ApartmentsBryan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown