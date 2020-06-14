82 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 3
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 42
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 25
Enjoy bluebonnets and longhorns in this notable Texas town. Founded nearly 140 years ago, the original Bryan, Texas served as a railroad stop and distribution center during the Civil War.
Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bryan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.