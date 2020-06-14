Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

82 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bryan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$855
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
$611
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
510 Olive St
510 Olive Street, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Available 07/21/20 Pre-leasing for late July or August. Completely remodeled house within walking distance of Texas A&M. House features updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 Dunn St
309 Dunn Street, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Pre-leasing for late July or August. Completely remodeled house within biking distance of Texas A&M and close to Blinn. House features updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
203 Dunn St
203 Dunn Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
203 Dunn St. Available 07/15/20 House has ceramic tile, hardwood floor and linoleum. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790280)

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
2612 Todd St
2612 Todd Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful wood floors in the living room. Split floorplan. Comes with washer and dryer. Large privacy fenced backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790293)

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave E
100 East North Avenue, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1051 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Well maintained home located on the corner of S. College and North Ave. The back yard is spacious, fenced, and includes a wood deck. Sunroom entrance leads to the garage as well as a utility room with washer and dryer connections.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
604 Clay Street
604 Clay St, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1758 sqft
604 Clay Street Available 08/12/20 Walking Distance A&M- New Construction - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 FOR MOVE IN! If you are looking for an UPSCALE PLACE TO CALL HOME or a GAME DAY TOWNHOME then Clay Street Townhomes is the place for you! You must see

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
2610 Todd St
2610 Todd Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
Charming home with hardwood floors throughout. No pets, please. Call for a tour today. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4073694)

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Barak
1602 Barak Lane, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2276 sqft
1602 Barak Available 08/03/20 4bedroom/3 bath house close to Blinn College!! - Bryan, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with garage and fenced in back yard. All kitchen appliances and Washer/Dryer included with lease. Very close to Blinn College.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4216 Carter Creek
4216 Carter Creek Parkway, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
4216 Carter Creek Available 08/12/20 3/1.5 House for Lease in Bryan, Easy drive to TAMU or Blinn - 3-bed, 1.5-bath House for lease in Bryan on Carter Creek just off 29th St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1107 E 27th St
1107 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
1107 E 27th St Available 07/06/20 Showings to be scheduled after 3/9/20 This huge 3/2 house sets on a shady lot, in a quiet street and is ready to welcome its next residents.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3812 Old College Road
3812 Old College Rd, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1052 sqft
3812 Old College Available 07/29/20 Adorable 2 bedroom cottage on the A&M bus route. Refinished wood floors throughout. Freshly painted, new windows, siding repairs in process! (RLNE164913)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4005 Oaklawn St
4005 Oaklawn Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This house comes with VCT tile in the kitchen, ceramic tile in baths and other area are in the house are hardwood floors, it has a 2 car garage and is less than 1 mile from the University and campus via Nagle. No Pets Allowed (RLNE22763)

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
203 Brookside Dr W
203 West Brookside Drive, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1878 sqft
Beautiful home,in popular North Oakwood. This home is biking distance to Texas A & M north side of campus. Hard wood floors throughout the home. Bedrooms are extra large.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3805 Ridgewood Street
3805 Ridgewood Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1788 sqft
If you are looking for Loud and Wild then this is NOT the place for you! One of the most wonderful 3/2 homes available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
810 Enfield Street
810 Enfield Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1277 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home near downtown Bryan in the Garden Acres District. Large rooms with built-in desks and/or bookshelves.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
510 South Coulter Drive
510 South Coulter Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2033 sqft
Well maintained property located near Bryan's Eastside Historical District and the bustling Downtown Bryan corridor. Residence is comprised of two bedrooms and two baths in the main house.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Bryan
1 Unit Available
211 N Main Street
211 North Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Gorgeous, unique 850 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bath loft located in historical downtown Bryan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
311 Laurel Street
311 Laurel Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
Talk about LOCATION!! Come tour this Beautiful home in popular North Oakwood - only 1.5 miles from campus! Available for an early August move in, this home is perfect for someone who values proximity to campus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
612 East 32nd Street
612 East 32nd Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Absolute charm and nestled on one of the finest streets in the Bryan Historic District! Don't miss this 32nd Street bungalow with Southern Living worthy curb appeal. Floorplan comprised of 3 bedroom and two baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Carver-Kemp
1 Unit Available
303 W 23rd Street
303 West 23rd Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
This fantastic home is located right in the heart of Downtown Bryan.
City Guide for Bryan, TX

Enjoy bluebonnets and longhorns in this notable Texas town. Founded nearly 140 years ago, the original Bryan, Texas served as a railroad stop and distribution center during the Civil War.

Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bryan, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bryan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

