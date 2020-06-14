82 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with hardwood floors

Enjoy bluebonnets and longhorns in this notable Texas town. Founded nearly 140 years ago, the original Bryan, Texas served as a railroad stop and distribution center during the Civil War.

Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams. See more