Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

189 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
57 Units Available
Traditions Golf Club Community
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$932
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
20 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1005 Rice Drive
1005 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Inwood Dr.
703 Inwood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1836 sqft
703 Inwood Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 Monito Way C
2003 Monito Way, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
917 sqft
2003 Monito Way Unit C - Property Id: 120757 Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Dunn St
203 Dunn Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
203 Dunn St. Available 07/15/20 House has ceramic tile, hardwood floor and linoleum. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790280)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1803 Trent
1803 Trent Circle, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
1803 Trent Available 08/14/20 1803 Trent - FALL PRELEASE!!! Come home to this traditional style 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home featuring, a brick gas start fireplace in the large living room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in desk with shelves.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
1107 E 27th St
1107 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Showings to be scheduled after 3/9/20 This huge 3/2 house sets on a shady lot, in a quiet street and is ready to welcome its next residents. Stained concrete floor in living area and kitchen, wood floor in hallway and bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Montauk Ct
420 Montauk Court, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
420 Montauk Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath house located near Wellborn and Villa Maria on TAMU bus route. Huge corner lot with privacy fenced backyard and 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4005 Oaklawn St
4005 Oaklawn Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This house comes with VCT tile in the kitchen, ceramic tile in baths and other area are in the house are hardwood floors, it has a 2 car garage and is less than 1 mile from the University and campus via Nagle. No Pets Allowed (RLNE22763)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1135 Marquis Drive
1135 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1425 sqft
Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1020 Marquis Drive
1020 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1013 Marquis Drive
1013 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2101 Eastwood Court
2101 Eastwood Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1556 sqft
The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Copperfield
4507 Brompton Lane
4507 Brompton Lane, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1714 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Lovely 3 bedroom , 2 bath home with split floor plan in Copperfield.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1414 Western Oaks Court
1414 Western Oaks Ct, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1850 sqft
Wonderful 4bed/2.5bath duplex for rent only minutes from Texas A&M University, Blinn College, the city of College Station and the City of Bryan. Walk through the front door to the main living area, kitchen and dining area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
500 Foch Street - 15
500 Foch Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
Come home to your newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath apartment. Unit has been completely renovated with update vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. New sinks and faucets, New lighting fixtures/ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1012 Marquis Drive
1012 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1005 Marquis Drive
1005 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bryan, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bryan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

