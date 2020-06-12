132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
46 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
810 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
77 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1366 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Oaklawn Street
4203 Oaklawn Street, Bryan, TX
Very large house close to Texas A&M with over 2000 square feet! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an additional room that could be used as a study or 5th bedroom. Amenities include updated kitchen and baths, fenced yard, and washer/dryer included!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Snowy Brook Trail
2005 Snowy Brook Trail, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1828 sqft
Beautiful home in lovely Autumn Lake subdivision near Traditions Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open concept with large living area with fireplace, two dining areas and desk area off the guest bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Polmont Drive
2002 Polmont Dr, Bryan, TX
Clean almost new rental ready for immediate move in available!

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Margaret Wallace
1 Unit Available
4105 Milton
4105 Milton Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1440 sqft
Nice House with large private yard - Property Id: 298517 Large Open Kitchen with view to large Living Room. Nice spacious laundry room off of Kitchen. Covered Double Car port and Covered front porch. New tile flooring in most rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Terrace
1 Unit Available
4320 Culpepper
4320 Culpepper Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1130 sqft
Nice Area, Beautiful Tree, Close to TAMU and all the North Campus life - Huge fenced yard Adjacent to TAMU and close to everything else. Central Heat and air. Storage area. Ready for move in. (RLNE5845477)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Olive St
510 Olive Street, Bryan, TX
Available 07/21/20 Pre-leasing for late July or August. Completely remodeled house within walking distance of Texas A&M. House features updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Dunn St
309 Dunn Street, Bryan, TX
Available 07/20/20 Pre-leasing for late July or August. Completely remodeled house within biking distance of Texas A&M and close to Blinn. House features updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2035 Sorrento Court
2035 Sorrento Court, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1621 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Available for Immediate Move-In!!! - This home sits in the well maintained Siena neighborhood only minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants, and Messina Hof Winery! The neighbor is quiet with it's own walking paths

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3210 Deer Trail
3210 Deer Trail, Bryan, TX
3210 Deer Trail Available 08/07/20 Perfect 4 Bed/2 Bath in Westwood Estates! Available August 2020! - Located between Traditions Club and Texas A&M University in Westwood Estates, this 4 bed 2 bath presents quiet living while being close to town.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Tee
215 Tee Drive, Bryan, TX
215 Tee Available 07/27/20 215 Tee - Brand New! Large open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Large backyard. Minutes to Texas A&M University. (RLNE5459234)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
2612 Todd St
2612 Todd Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful wood floors in the living room. Split floorplan. Comes with washer and dryer. Large privacy fenced backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790293)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Dunn St
203 Dunn Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
203 Dunn St. Available 07/15/20 House has ceramic tile, hardwood floor and linoleum. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790280)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1803 Trent
1803 Trent Circle, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
1803 Trent Available 08/14/20 1803 Trent - FALL PRELEASE!!! Come home to this traditional style 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home featuring, a brick gas start fireplace in the large living room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in desk with shelves.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Clay Street
604 Clay St, Bryan, TX
604 Clay Street Available 08/12/20 Walking Distance A&M- New Construction - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 FOR MOVE IN! If you are looking for an UPSCALE PLACE TO CALL HOME or a GAME DAY TOWNHOME then Clay Street Townhomes is the place for you! You must see

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
609 Avondale
609 Avondale Avenue, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1631 sqft
609 Avondale Available 07/25/20 3-Bed House w/ Garage & Spacious Yard - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a study, over 1600 sqft, beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living and hall, carpet in bedrooms, black kitchen appliances, gas and electric

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
2600 Wayside
2600 Wayside Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2680 sqft
2600 Wayside Available 08/01/20 Large 1story 3bed, 3bath House for Lease in Bryan. - 3-bed, 3-bath House for rent in Bryan, TX off E.Villa Maria, just East of Texas Ave.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Barak
1602 Barak Lane, Bryan, TX
1602 Barak Available 08/03/20 4bedroom/3 bath house close to Blinn College!! - Bryan, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with garage and fenced in back yard. All kitchen appliances and Washer/Dryer included with lease. Very close to Blinn College.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4216 Carter Creek
4216 Carter Creek Parkway, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
4216 Carter Creek Available 08/12/20 3/1.5 House for Lease in Bryan, Easy drive to TAMU or Blinn - 3-bed, 1.5-bath House for lease in Bryan on Carter Creek just off 29th St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3607 Forestwood Dr
3607 Forestwood Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Well cared for home located in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1107 E 27th St
1107 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
1107 E 27th St Available 07/06/20 Showings to be scheduled after 3/9/20 This huge 3/2 house sets on a shady lot, in a quiet street and is ready to welcome its next residents.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy
217 North Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Bryan, TX
217 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing for August. Very large and unique 5/2 or 4 bedroom with an office. House remodeled in 2017 with new bathrooms, paint and flooring.

June 2020 Bryan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bryan, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Bryan, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Bryan.
    • While Bryan's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

