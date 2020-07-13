Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$929
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
57 Units Available
Traditions Golf Club Community
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4407 Carter Creek Parkway #3
4407 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
1078 sqft
4407 Carter Creek Parkway #3 Available 08/12/20 2/1 APRIL COURT TOWNHOME - Fantastic 2/1 condo move-in ready! Feel at home with the new tile floors thoughout the living and dining area.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2016 Sorrento Ct
2016 Sorrento Court, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1363 sqft
You will love this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Located in the desirable Siena subdivision of Bryan TX! Available for lease September 2020! This subdivision features a swimming pool, shaded pavilion, walking/biking trails, and a peninsula

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2004 Sorrento Ct
2004 Sorrento Court, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1262 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR LEASE SEPTEMBER 2020** You will love this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Siena subdivision of Bryan TX! This subdivision features a swimming pool, shaded pavilion, walking/biking

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3604 Forestwood Dr
3604 Forestwood Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Upscale 2 bedroom with Spacious Bath Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood near A&M Aggie owned and managed Ammenities include: Custom built knotty alder kitchen and bathroom cabinets and granite countertops Whirlpool stainless steel appliances 20"

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4409 Carter Creek #4
4409 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE Sept 9th 2020!!! Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
999 W. Villa Maria
999 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
West University Gardens is a small, quiet, personable community, extremely pet friendly, beautifully landscaped, with ample amount of visitor and resident parking. We pay for trash collection, pest control, high speed internet, and cable.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Century Center Condos
4405 Carter Creek #5
4405 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE July 6th, 2020! Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
702 Edgemore Drive
702 Edgemore Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
701 sqft
Sunny 128 unit multi-family home. All Pets Welcome, No Breed Or Weight Restrictions! Welcome To Super Quiet Living! Washer/Dryer in Each Unit. Cable/Internet included.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Pointe
1443 Buena Vista
1443 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carter's Grove
102 Forest Dr
102 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1405 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING INTERNET! Furnished in the common areas. Room for rent - just bring your bedroom furniture. 2 rooms available! Well maintained featuring granite counter tops. Pool on property. Close to shopping and dining.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Pointe
3827 Silverthorne Lane
3827 Silver Thorne Lane, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1285 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in the much desired Summit Crossing neighborhood. This beautiful townhome features two bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and a dog run with a sprinkler system.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
524 Forest Dr
524 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
524 Forest Dr Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Condo in Great Community! - Spacious 3 bed, 3 1/2 bathroom condo featuring large bedrooms, walk in closets and personal bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Carter's Grove
166 Forest Dr.
166 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
166 Forest Dr. Available 08/07/20 Convenient Location! - Check out the Gateway Villas! Community Pool access and nearby shopping! (RLNE5848876)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Carter's Grove
158 Forest Drive
158 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing rental in Gateway Villas! 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom condo. ALL utilities included! One story with large kitchen. Each bedroom is $525/month. Community pool is located near the unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
177 Forest Dr.
177 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1504 sqft
177 Forest Dr. Available 08/07/20 Convenient Location! - Check out the amazing Gateway Villas with a community pool and walking distance from shopping! (RLNE5848875)

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
419 Forest Drive
419 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1496 sqft
419 Forest Drive Available 08/12/20 4/4 Gateway Villas Condo FALL PRE LEASE - CURRENTLY PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 8TH MOVE-IN! Wonderful 4 bed, 4 bath condo close to everything! Located conveniently between Blinn & TAMU, Close to Starbucks and too many
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
23 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
7 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Bryan Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bryan, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bryan has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bryan remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

