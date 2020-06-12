Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:14 PM

107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
76 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1130 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
46 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
9 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1102 Verde Dr. Bryan, TX 77801
1102 Verde Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2BR. 1.5Bath Apartment (Bryan) - Property Id: 99896 Unfurnished apartments, 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets upstairs. Downstairs living room, kitchen with fenced yard and storage. Washer dryer hookups. On city transit route.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
509 E. 31st Street
509 East 31st Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Walking Distance to Downtown Bryan! - This adorable 2x2 is super cozy & convenient! Walking distance from Downtown Bryan, this home also includes a fresh paint & gas appliance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 Verde Drive #94
1107 Verde Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
835 sqft
2/2 CONDO - Carpeted & laminate-plank floored 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Apartment. Within biking and driving distance to TAMU and Blinn campuses. Located near the College Station/Bryan boundary. Covered patio with privacy fence. (RLNE5506615)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sul Ross
1 Unit Available
1505 Broadmoor A
1505 Broadmoor Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$720
Bryan Apartment, 2 Bed/1 Bath - Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Bryan conveniently located on the corner of Broadmoor and Briarcrest.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave E
100 East North Avenue, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1051 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Well maintained home located on the corner of S. College and North Ave. The back yard is spacious, fenced, and includes a wood deck. Sunroom entrance leads to the garage as well as a utility room with washer and dryer connections.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2215 Young Unit B
2215 Young Pl, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1608 sqft
2215 Young Unit B Available 08/14/20 2215 Young Place Unit #B - Available for Fall 2020 PRELEASE!! Great 2 Bedroom/1 Bath with brand new carpet in each bedroom. Located near New Walmart Shopping complex, Aerofit, and local restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 Labrisa Dr
2002 Labrisa Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
687 sqft
Four-plex.Washer/Dryer. Water and sewer paid. (RLNE4455250)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1007 E 29th St.
1007 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1422 sqft
1007 E 29th St. Available 07/28/20 Remodeled 2/2 Charmer on 29th - No need to compromise for this one! Great location offers easy access to the best of Bryan and College Station.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
823 Enfield
823 Enfield Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1183 sqft
823 Enfield Available 08/01/20 2/1 house, walking distance to TAMU!! - Charming 2 bed, 1 bath house for lease in Bryan, TX. Located just inside the Bryan City Limits, less than 1 mile to TAMU Campus.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4407 Carter Creek Parkway #3
4407 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1078 sqft
4407 Carter Creek Parkway #3 Available 08/12/20 2/1 APRIL COURT TOWNHOME - Fantastic 2/1 condo move-in ready! Feel at home with the new tile floors thoughout the living and dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3606 Forestwood Dr
3606 Forestwood Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Very nicely updated duplex close to A&M Vet, Business and Medical Schools Amenities include: Custom built bathroom and kitchen cabinets and counter tops Whirlpool appliances ( fridge w/ ice maker, self cleaning gas range, built in microwave and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3604 Forestwood Dr
3604 Forestwood Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Near A&M Vet, Business and Medical Schools Available 07/01/20 Upscale 2 bedroom with Spacious Bath Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood near A&M Aggie owned and managed Ammenities include: Custom built knotty alder kitchen and bathroom cabinets and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3812 Old College Road
3812 Old College Rd, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1052 sqft
3812 Old College Available 07/29/20 Adorable 2 bedroom cottage on the A&M bus route. Refinished wood floors throughout. Freshly painted, new windows, siding repairs in process! (RLNE164913)

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
999 W. Villa Maria
999 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
West University Gardens is a small, quiet, personable community, extremely pet friendly, beautifully landscaped, with ample amount of visitor and resident parking. We pay for trash collection, pest control, high speed internet, and cable.

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
802 Navidad
802 Navidad Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
Conveniently located and priced, this quaint 2x1 is off of Villa Maria and near the new Walmart in Bryan!

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Oakwood
1 Unit Available
201 North Avenue
201 East North Avenue, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1226 sqft
This home is in a neighborhood conservation district that limits the number of unrelated to individuals to one. This cute 1950's two bed, 1 bath home, sits on an oversized corner lot.

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Oakside Drive
2805 Oakside Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1221 sqft
Great 2 bedroom bathroom 2.5 bathroom town home located in quiet Oakhaven neighborhood. Centrally located, this home provides convenient access to shopping, medical facilities and more. Lawn care included.

June 2020 Bryan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bryan, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Bryan, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Bryan.
    • While Bryan's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

