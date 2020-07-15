/
Texas A&M
185 Apartments For Rent Near Texas A&M
Wolf Pen Creek District
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
$575
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Wolf Pen Creek District
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wolf Pen Creek District
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
University Park
1010 Autumn Cir
1010 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 Autumn Cir in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwood Valley
803 San Pedro Dr
803 San Pedro Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$745
918 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom fourplex in College Station just down the road from 2818. Amenities include refrigerator, garbage disposal, and much more! Water paid! (RLNE5587753)
503 Corregidor Dr
503 Corregidor Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Updated three bedroom, two bath (New Remodel) duplexes in prime location, within walking or biking distance from TAMU and with convenient bus routes to all campuses from Holleman Dr., steps from your new home.
999 W. Villa Maria
999 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
West University Gardens is a small, quiet, personable community, extremely pet friendly, beautifully landscaped, with ample amount of visitor and resident parking. We pay for trash collection, pest control, high speed internet, and cable.
2004 Legacy Ln
2004 Legacy Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1340 sqft
$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door.
817 Yegua St
817 Yegua Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LIVE ALONE! SPACIOUS 1 BED PROPERTIES WITH BACKYARD Location: 3 minutes to campus!! Close to TAMU and Vet school; off Agronomy road down the street from TAMU general admissions building.
120 Waverly Dr
120 Waverly Drive, Bryan, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2242 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Just built! This charming 5 bedroom/4.5 bathroom, 2-story house is located minutes from Texas A&M and minutes from downtown Bryan.
Southside
503 George Bush Dr W
503 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
467 sqft
Looking to sublease my 1B/1B Towers Apartment at Park West in College Station! Lease Term: May 20 - August 20 (OR END OF JULY) - Walking distance to campus - 5 Bus stops on complex site - 50,000 ft^3 rooftop lounge and deck with private cabanas
3604 Forestwood Dr
3604 Forestwood Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Upscale 2 bedroom with Spacious Bath Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood near A&M Aggie owned and managed Ammenities include: Custom built knotty alder kitchen and bathroom cabinets and granite countertops Whirlpool stainless steel appliances 20"
Century Center Condos
4405 Carter Creek #5
4405 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE July 6th, 2020! Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community
Carter's Grove
1212 Neal Pickett Dr.
1212 Neal Pickett Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1686 sqft
FALL 2020 PRELEASE! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! You must see this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home close to TAMU, shopping, restaurants and more.
Southside
701 Highlands St
701 Highlands Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1783 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/31/20 Large 5 bedroom home in a great location with easy access to TAMU! Kitchen includes tile flooring and tile countertop with an island for extra counter space. Original wood flooring in living room and 2 of the bedrooms.
South Knoll
1401 Medina Dr
1401 Medina Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available for Fall 2020! This 4 bed 2 bath house has a 2-car garage and backs up to a park. Look out the dining room windows to see the lake and some ducks! The bedrooms are large with spacious closets.
Southside
402 Ayrshire Street
402 Ayrshire Street, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Charming 1930s home located in desirable College Park Neighborhood just behind Kyle Field complete with awesome curb appeal and picket fence! This cute home includes 2 nice sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom featuring claw foot tub/shower, a living space
4303 College Main Street
4303 College Main Street, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1449 sqft
FALL 2018 PRE-LEASE! Recently renovated in 2014, this home is within walking distance to Northgate and TAMU! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with refinished hardwood floors, granite and tile backsplash in kitchen, updated fixtures and paint
South Knoll
1709 Lawyer St Apt A
1709 Lawyer Street, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
2-1.5 duplex with attached one-car garage, 1000 sq. ft. , in a pleasant residential neighborhood. Kitchen is small with all appliances. Dining area. Large carpeted living area. Half bath.
203 Brookside Dr W
203 West Brookside Drive, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1878 sqft
Beautiful home,in popular North Oakwood. This home is biking distance to Texas A & M north side of campus. Hard wood floors throughout the home. Bedrooms are extra large.
Eastgate
609 Peyton St
609 Peyton Street, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2056 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2020 MOVE IN! 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! Just 3 blocks from Texas A&M campus. Huge vaulted ceilings in the living/dining area with an open kitchen area with large bartop/island.
Carter's Grove
102 Forest Dr
102 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1405 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING INTERNET! Furnished in the common areas. Room for rent - just bring your bedroom furniture. 2 rooms available! Well maintained featuring granite counter tops. Pool on property. Close to shopping and dining.
1230 Canyon Creek
1230 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.