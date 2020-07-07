All apartments in Bedford
1325 Tennis Dr, Bedford, TX 76022
1325 Tennis Dr, Bedford, TX 76022

1325 Tennis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Tennis Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Bedford 2/1 $1070 Fitness center, Pool - Property Id: 49309

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Bedford unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills,
W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49309
Property Id 49309

(RLNE5718551)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

