Austin, TX
Volume 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Volume 1

2506 Manor Rd · (512) 599-9861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2506 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 6-314 · Avail. Aug 11

$849

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 378 sqft

Unit 4-216 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 378 sqft

Unit 6-308 · Avail. Aug 6

$874

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 378 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volume 1.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
car wash area
courtyard
Welcome Home to Volume 1 (formerly Archway Apartments). Located on Manor Road, Volume 1 is minutes from Cherrywood's restaurants and coffee houses. The complex features large, remodeled efficiency apartments with wood laminate flooring, appliances, fixtures and hardware. An incredible location convenient to UT, downtown, restaurants, coffee shops and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Volume 1 have any available units?
Volume 1 has 3 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Volume 1 have?
Some of Volume 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Volume 1 currently offering any rent specials?
Volume 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Volume 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, Volume 1 is pet friendly.
Does Volume 1 offer parking?
Yes, Volume 1 offers parking.
Does Volume 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Volume 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Volume 1 have a pool?
No, Volume 1 does not have a pool.
Does Volume 1 have accessible units?
No, Volume 1 does not have accessible units.
Does Volume 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Volume 1 has units with dishwashers.
