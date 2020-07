Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving business center 24hr maintenance

Welcome to your new home at the beautiful San Marin Apartment Homes. We are located in a picturesque, wooded area in Northwest Austin, Texas with great shopping, grocery stores and restaurants just around the corner. With a short drive to downtown Austin, you have everything you need just minutes away. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience and quality. Apartment living in Northwest Austin doesn’t get any better than this!



Living at San Marin



Here’s where you can see firsthand why San Marin is a place people love to live. At Berkshire Communities, our focus is providing residents with everything that makes apartment living great. This includes a beautiful apartment home, an attentive and supportive staff, and all the amenities of your community.