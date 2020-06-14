119 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX with gym
"STOP TRAINS, HIPPO LOOSE IN HUTTO" - Telegraph sent when a hippo got away from its circus troupe.
Even though this small city of approximately 19,000 is included in the greater Austin / Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, it isn't really a part of the life of the city. Hutto is very much its own place, as Texas towns go. However, it's only 20-some miles from the capital, which qualifies it as a bedroom community if you have a reason to go to the city every day. Working in the city is one thing, and it's also a reason that many people "come home" to Hutto at night. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hutto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.