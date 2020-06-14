Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,103
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
124 Holmstrom St.
124 Holmstrom Street, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2906 sqft
Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom.
Results within 5 miles of Hutto
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1882 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16812 Bridgefarmer Blvd
16812 Bridgefarmer Boulevard, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
2276 sqft
16812 Bridgefarmer Blvd Available 08/10/20 Light and Spacious 2 Story Home in Reserve At Westcreek - Pflugerville - Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21013 Penny Royal Dr
21013 Penny Royal Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2413 sqft
21013 Penny Royal Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 story home in Blackhawk Estate - Golf Course Community! - Spacious 4 bedroom with a game room, Bright and clean! A lot of natural light*wall of windows*Soaring ceiling in living area*Open floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Ridge
1 Unit Available
2712 Meister Pl
2712 Meister Place, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,203
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5817416)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Henna Addition
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at Double Creek
2500 Louis Henna Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5779427)

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Meadows of Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
20225 Kearney Hill RD
20225 Kearney Hill Road, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2540 sqft
Roomy home in Meadows of Blackhawk. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on main floor, lg bonus room up (extra living room, office) Formal and breakfast area. Master bath has sep garden tub and walk-in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Hutto
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
28 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1395 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
City Guide for Hutto, TX

"STOP TRAINS, HIPPO LOOSE IN HUTTO" - Telegraph sent when a hippo got away from its circus troupe.

Even though this small city of approximately 19,000 is included in the greater Austin / Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, it isn't really a part of the life of the city. Hutto is very much its own place, as Texas towns go. However, it's only 20-some miles from the capital, which qualifies it as a bedroom community if you have a reason to go to the city every day. Working in the city is one thing, and it's also a reason that many people "come home" to Hutto at night. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hutto, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hutto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

