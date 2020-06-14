Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
$
22 Units Available
Western Springs Apartments
400 Creek Road, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1170 sqft
Western Springs offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,319
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful living near Circle C Ranch Metro Park on Slaughter Creek. Near Bowie High School. Upscale amenities include energy-efficient windows, gourmet kitchens and luxury bathrooms. On-site gaming lounge and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Oak Hill
32 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1182 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Village at Western Oaks
54 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Oak Hill
16 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,255
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dripping Springs, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dripping Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

