1 bedroom apartments
160 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
7711 OCONNOR DR
7711 O'connor Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
This brilliant location puts you in the heart of Round Rock, within the award-winning ISD and close to plenty of shopping and dining opportunities.
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
39 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
796 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
44 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
758 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
18 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
42 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
633 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
55 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
244 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
714 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
49 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
753 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.
1 Unit Available
9520 SPECTRUM DR
9520 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
709 sqft
Where you live is one of the most important decisions you can make! You?ll love this hip, savvy Austin apartment where you?ll find contemporary finishes and first-rate amenities.
1 Unit Available
9801 W PARMER LN
9801 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
752 sqft
The elegant architectural style with custom stucco detail, the 30 acres of lush landscape and the myriad of amenities will welcome you home every day! Inside the gates you'll find a wireless cafe, three fully-equipped fitness centers, a computer
1 Unit Available
9400 W PARMER
9400 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
Walking paths, mature landscaping, swimming pools, volleyball, a fitness center and clubhouse are a few of the many perks of living here. Live in a Grade A school system without paying a fortune in rent.
1 Unit Available
10101 WEST PARMER LANE
10101 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
Live in a great part of North Austin near Parmer Lane and 620. You'll be minutes from the Lakeline Metro-Rail Station, major employers and plenty of dining and shopping opportunities.
21 Units Available
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
712 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Angus Valley
95 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
791 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
198 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,349
868 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
738 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
758 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
34 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
710 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
14 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
698 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
