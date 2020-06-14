/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
110 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manor, TX
46 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Windsor Hills
13 Units Available
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
490 sqft
Welcome to 9500 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX. Choose between our one and two-bedroom floor plan options. 9500 Apartments feature in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets.
$
Crestview
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
730 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
33 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
$
Mueller
54 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,446
806 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
28 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
$
19 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
642 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
$
40 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
795 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
$
18 Units Available
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
791 sqft
Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and extra storage room characterize these comfortable homes. Residents get access to several amenities including bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center and parking garages.
$
St. Johns
19 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
604 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
$
20 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
795 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
748 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
$
North Burnet
4 Units Available
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
572 sqft
Located near Highway 290 and 183. This community offers access to area hike and bike trails and features a picnic area, clothes care center, and pool. Each home boasts modern cabinetry and appliances.
Windsor Park
10 Units Available
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mueller Gardens Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pecan Springs Springdale
11 Units Available
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
636 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
45 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
$
North Burnet
72 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,146
708 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
19 Units Available
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
802 sqft
Camden Huntingdon is a pet-friendly, resort-style community located minutes from North Austin Medical Center and Austin Community College. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Windsor Park
6 Units Available
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
$
Crestview
35 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
761 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
