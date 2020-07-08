All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
901 W 9th ST 702.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
901 W 9th ST 702
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:22 AM

901 W 9th ST 702

901 W 9th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

901 W 9th St, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/994c406038 ---- Avail Now, sm pet ok. Luxuriously appointed, fully furnished, 1 bdrm, 1 bath condo for lease for the 1st time in the West Tower of the Nokonah Condominiums at 9th and Lamar. Downtown Austin living at its finest, in an unbeatable location. Professionally Designed and Furnished a few years ago as a second home for a music executive, this space is perfect for the discerning person who values quality. Move-in ready, just bring your clothes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 901 W 9th ST 702 have any available units?
901 W 9th ST 702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W 9th ST 702 have?
Some of 901 W 9th ST 702's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W 9th ST 702 currently offering any rent specials?
901 W 9th ST 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W 9th ST 702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 W 9th ST 702 is pet friendly.
Does 901 W 9th ST 702 offer parking?
Yes, 901 W 9th ST 702 offers parking.
Does 901 W 9th ST 702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 W 9th ST 702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W 9th ST 702 have a pool?
No, 901 W 9th ST 702 does not have a pool.
Does 901 W 9th ST 702 have accessible units?
No, 901 W 9th ST 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W 9th ST 702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W 9th ST 702 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin