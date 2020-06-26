All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4724 Walsall Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4724 Walsall Loop
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:32 PM

4724 Walsall Loop

4724 Walsall Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4724 Walsall Loop, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story, 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in South Austin! Spacious downstairs living room, open to the kitchen. Formal dinning room. Bonus upstairs living/entertaining room. Large bedrooms, incredible master/master bath! Covered back patio! Gorgeous shade trees in large fully-fenced back yard!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Sendera
YEAR BUILT: 1999

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hardwood Flooring!
- Bonus Living area!
- Formal Dinning room!
- Spacious Floor plan!
- Covered Back Patio!
- Large Bedrooms!
- Gorgeous Backyard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Garage (1car), Fenced Yard (Full), Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 Walsall Loop have any available units?
4724 Walsall Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 Walsall Loop have?
Some of 4724 Walsall Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 Walsall Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4724 Walsall Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 Walsall Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4724 Walsall Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4724 Walsall Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4724 Walsall Loop offers parking.
Does 4724 Walsall Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 Walsall Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 Walsall Loop have a pool?
No, 4724 Walsall Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4724 Walsall Loop have accessible units?
No, 4724 Walsall Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 Walsall Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 Walsall Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin