4724 Walsall Loop

Amenities
Spacious 2-story, 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in South Austin! Spacious downstairs living room, open to the kitchen. Formal dinning room. Bonus upstairs living/entertaining room. Large bedrooms, incredible master/master bath! Covered back patio! Gorgeous shade trees in large fully-fenced back yard!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Sendera
YEAR BUILT: 1999
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Hardwood Flooring!
- Bonus Living area!
- Formal Dinning room!
- Spacious Floor plan!
- Covered Back Patio!
- Large Bedrooms!
- Gorgeous Backyard!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Garage (1car), Fenced Yard (Full), Patio