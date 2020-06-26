4724 Walsall Loop

Amenities

Spacious 2-story, 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in South Austin! Spacious downstairs living room, open to the kitchen. Formal dinning room. Bonus upstairs living/entertaining room. Large bedrooms, incredible master/master bath! Covered back patio! Gorgeous shade trees in large fully-fenced back yard!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Sendera

YEAR BUILT: 1999



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hardwood Flooring!

- Bonus Living area!

- Formal Dinning room!

- Spacious Floor plan!

- Covered Back Patio!

- Large Bedrooms!

- Gorgeous Backyard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



