All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2011 Jesse Owens Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2011 Jesse Owens Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

2011 Jesse Owens Drive

2011 Jesse Owens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2011 Jesse Owens Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Olympic Heights One Story Home - South Austin - Lovely one story white stone home in popular Olympic Heights - Open floor plan with spacious living area that opens to the kitchen and dining area. There's a large utility/pantry combination in the kitchen and a covered patio plus extended deck in the backyard perfect for back yard BBQ's. Community pool very close by to cool off in!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 10 to 22 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5101523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Jesse Owens Drive have any available units?
2011 Jesse Owens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Jesse Owens Drive have?
Some of 2011 Jesse Owens Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Jesse Owens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Jesse Owens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Jesse Owens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Jesse Owens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Jesse Owens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Jesse Owens Drive offers parking.
Does 2011 Jesse Owens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Jesse Owens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Jesse Owens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2011 Jesse Owens Drive has a pool.
Does 2011 Jesse Owens Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Jesse Owens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Jesse Owens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Jesse Owens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin