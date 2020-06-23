1629 Waterston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Eclectic, unusual architect-designed guest house studio in top Clarksville / Downtown Austin location.



Five minutes to downtown, Town Lake.



1 block to top restaurants, coffee, grocery on West Lynn Street.



Highly sought after Clarksville / Old West Austin neighborhood.



House is a cedar-clad contemporary designed in 2000 by renowned Austin architect Michael Benedikt.



Very unusual open design. 13 foot ceilings. Concrete floors.



Brand new upscale kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer.



Great open kitchen and dining and living room layout.



Fantastic deck overlooking beautifully landscaped yard.



Large corner lot. Beautiful landscaping.



Offstreet parking



