Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Cedar Place
106 E Cedar St
·
No Longer Available
Location
106 E Cedar St, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR, 1 BATH, 1 LIVING, 1 DINING , AMPLE PARKING APARTMENT UNIT MOVE IN READY AUGUST FIRST WEEK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cedar Place have any available units?
Cedar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is Cedar Place currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Place pet-friendly?
No, Cedar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does Cedar Place offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Place offers parking.
Does Cedar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Place have a pool?
No, Cedar Place does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Place have accessible units?
No, Cedar Place does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, Cedar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
