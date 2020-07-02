All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
6708 Glade Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6708 Glade Drive

6708 Glade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Glade Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Open Floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a study in the Fannin Farms. Fromal living and dining. Spacious island kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countetop space. Community has park, pool and walking trails. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Glade Drive have any available units?
6708 Glade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Glade Drive have?
Some of 6708 Glade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Glade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Glade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Glade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Glade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6708 Glade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Glade Drive offers parking.
Does 6708 Glade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Glade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Glade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6708 Glade Drive has a pool.
Does 6708 Glade Drive have accessible units?
No, 6708 Glade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Glade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Glade Drive has units with dishwashers.

