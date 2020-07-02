6708 Glade Drive

Beautiful Open Floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a study in the Fannin Farms. Fromal living and dining. Spacious island kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countetop space. Community has park, pool and walking trails. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
