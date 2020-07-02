All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

610 West Sanford Street

610 West Sanford St · No Longer Available
Location

610 West Sanford St, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 575; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $625.00; IMRID12511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 West Sanford Street have any available units?
610 West Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 610 West Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 West Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 West Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 West Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 610 West Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 West Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 610 West Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 West Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 West Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 610 West Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 West Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 610 West Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 West Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 West Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 West Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 West Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

