Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:16 PM

604 Valley Mills Drive

Location

604 Valley Mills Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Valley Mills Drive have any available units?
604 Valley Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Valley Mills Drive have?
Some of 604 Valley Mills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Valley Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Valley Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Valley Mills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Valley Mills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 604 Valley Mills Drive offer parking?
No, 604 Valley Mills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 Valley Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Valley Mills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Valley Mills Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Valley Mills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Valley Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Valley Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Valley Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Valley Mills Drive has units with dishwashers.

